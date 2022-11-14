Atmosphere of fear being created in Punjab, AAP govt remains unmoved: Cong

The Congress on Monday claimed an atmosphere of fear and uncertainty is being created in Punjab and the AAP dispensation has no plan of action to prevent ''targeted killings'' in the state.

In a statement, Punjab Congress chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring alleged the Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann-led government has remained unmoved despite the recent killings in the state.

Two persons -- Dera Sacha Sauda follower Pardeep Singh and Shiv Sena (Taksali) leader Sudhir Suri -- were shot dead within a span of a week in Punjab this month. Both of them were under police protection.

Earlier in May, Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala was killed by gunmen.

''There is a sense of fear among the people that the ISI is trying to resort to selective and targeted killings in Punjab to disturb the peaceful atmosphere in the state and we have already seen a few killings. But the government remains inert and unmoved and is instead busy with the Gujarat elections,'' Warring said.

''The people of Punjab did not elect you for campaigning in Gujarat after abdicating your duties here,'' he said.

''Mere announcements about banning songs promoting gun culture or banning new weapon licenses will not solve the problem as criminals and gangsters do not use licensed weapons to target their victims and nor do they get inspired by songs,'' he added.

The Punjab government on Sunday banned the public display of firearms, including on social media, and songs promoting gun culture and violence.

It also directed a review of arms licences within the next three months, with no new licence to be issued during the period, and surprise checks, according to an official order.

Warring said the government appears to have no plan of action to deal with the situation.

He also questioned the Centre's silence over the law and order situation in the border state.

''... maybe someone wants polarisation in Punjab to suit their designs,'' he said.

The Congress leader expressed surprise as to how the Delhi Police ends up arresting the culprits when a crime is committed in Punjab.

''Why is the Punjab government watching as a mute spectator,'' he asked.

The Delhi Police arrested three suspected shooters on November 11 in connection with Pardeep Singh's murder.

The special cell of the Delhi Police had also scored over the Punjab Police when it nabbed gangster Deepak Tinu, one of the accused in the Moosewala murder case from Rajasthan last month.

