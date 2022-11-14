Left Menu

HC allows jailed gangster Arun Gawli's plea for parole without police escort

The Nagpur bench of Bombay High Court on Monday allowed parole without police escort to gangster-turned-politician Arun Gawli to attend the marriage of his son.As per Gawlis plea, he had been released on parole 12 times and had returned to prison on the due date.His plea contended, therefore, there was no need for him to be escorted by police while on parole.

The Nagpur bench of Bombay High Court on Monday allowed parole without police escort to gangster-turned-politician Arun Gawli to attend the marriage of his son.

As per Gawli's plea, he had been released on parole 12 times and had returned to prison on the due date.

His plea contended, therefore, there was no need for him to be escorted by police while on parole. Gawli's son is getting married on November 17. The division bench of Justices Vinay Joshi and Vrushali Joshi, in its order, said ''we find no justification in imposing the condition of providing police escort, which needs to be waived'' as authorities have given no reason as to why police escort is essential.

Gawli is serving a life sentence in a 2008 murder case and is lodged in Nagpur Central Jail.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

