Xi raises anti-secession law in talks on Taiwan with Biden -China foreign minister
Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 15-11-2022 05:23 IST | Created: 15-11-2022 05:23 IST
Chinese President Xi Jinping raised the country's anti-secession law in talks on Taiwan with U.S. President Joe Biden at the G20 Summit on Monday, the Chinese foreign minister said in a statement.
Xi told Biden that China will uphold the “One country, Two systems” proposal for Taiwan and will make all efforts for peaceful “reunification” with Taiwan, the statement said.
