EU's Michel: No plan to meet with Russian foreign minister in Bali
Reuters | Updated: 15-11-2022 06:13 IST | Created: 15-11-2022 06:13 IST
European Council President Charles Michel said on Tuesday he had no plan to meet with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on the sidelines of the G20 leaders' summit.
"We should try to use the G20 meeting to try to convince all the partners to put more pressure on Russia," Michel told a news conference.
