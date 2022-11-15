Body of man who went missing 4 years ago exhumed; role of wife, her paramour suspected

Police here have exhumed the remains of a man, who was allegedly killed by his wife and her paramour four years ago, officials said on Monday.

The man's body was buried in the house owned by his wife's lover, they said.

Victim Chandravir alias Papoo, a native of Sikrod village here, had gone missing on September 28, 2018, after which a case was registered at Sihani Gate police station.

As the police could not make a breakthrough, the case was eventually closed.

However, based on fresh inputs, Senior Superintendent of Police Muniraj G directed his team to reopen the case, recently.

Papoo's wife Savita was in a relationship with one Arun alias Anil Kumar before marriage and it continued.

In her statement to the police, Savita said Papoo had caught her in compromising positions with Arun multiple times and that he used to beat her up for this.

On the night of September 28, 2018, Papoo returned home in inebriated condition and retired to sleep.

Savita then called Arun over to her house. Using a country-made pistol, he allegedly pumped a bullet into Papoo's head, killing him on the spot.

Papoo's and Savita's three children, including a 12-year-old girl, did not oppose the crime, police said.

''The skeleton was exhumed from a six-feet-deep pit inside Anil's house, Additional Superintendent of Police (Crime) Deeksha Sharma said.

DNA samples will be examined. The pistol used in the crime and the axe used to dig the pit have been recovered police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)