We will have to fight longer to liberate Ukrainian land, says Zelenskiy

Reuters | Updated: 15-11-2022 09:22 IST | Created: 15-11-2022 09:22 IST
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said a speech to world leaders gathered at a G20 summit in Indonesia on Tuesday that he wanted the Russian war to end justly and that now is the time it must and can be stopped.

The remarks were in a copy of his speech reviewed by Reuters. Zelenskiy was speaking via video link about Russia's invasion of his country, which Russia calls a special military operation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

