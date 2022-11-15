Left Menu

Pakistan's Prime Minister Sharif tests positive for COVID-19

Reuters | Islamabad | Updated: 15-11-2022 13:16 IST | Created: 15-11-2022 13:14 IST
Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has tested positive for COVID-19, Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb wrote on Twitter on Tuesday.

Sharif had returned recently from London where he was visiting his brother and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

