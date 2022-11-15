Pakistan's Prime Minister Sharif tests positive for COVID-19
Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has tested positive for COVID-19, Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb wrote on Twitter on Tuesday.
Sharif had returned recently from London where he was visiting his brother and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif.
