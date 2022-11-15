Left Menu

Macron, Xi discuss debt of poorer nations at G20 - Elysee

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 15-11-2022 13:24 IST | Created: 15-11-2022 13:20 IST
French President Emmanuel Macron Image Credit: ANI
French President Emmanuel Macron and Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday discussed financial support to develozamping economies at the G20 summit in Bali, the French presidency said.

"They expressed their determination to move forward with the implementation of a common debt framework, and raised the particularly urgent case of Zambia," the Elysee Palace said in a statement.

China is Zambia's largest bilateral creditor, accounting for 75% of what the country owes to nations, including France and India. Creditors are closely monitoring how China is managing debt negotiations around the world.

