EU urges cooperation as members refill military stocks amid arms supplies to Kyiv
Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 15-11-2022 13:29 IST | Created: 15-11-2022 13:26 IST
European Union countries should work together in replenishing their military inventories and avoid competing with each other amid ongoing arms deliveries to Ukraine, the bloc's top diplomat said on Tuesday.
"All together makes better prices, better quality and better time," EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell told reporters as he arrived for a meeting of the bloc's defence ministers in Brussels.
