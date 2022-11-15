Germany's Scholz: end of Ukraine war best way for global economic recovery
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz told a session at the Group of 20 leaders on Tuesday that the best way of achieving a recovery in the global economy would be ending Russia's war in Ukraine.
"Above all, I would like to once again make very clear that the most effective way to get a recovery in the world economy is to end Russia's war against Ukraine," Scholz told the food and energy security session at the meeting in Bali.
