Left Menu

Palestinian stabs 3 Israelis in West Bank settlement

PTI | Jerusalem | Updated: 15-11-2022 14:30 IST | Created: 15-11-2022 14:14 IST
Palestinian stabs 3 Israelis in West Bank settlement
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Israel

A Palestinian man stabbed three Israelis in a settlement in the occupied West Bank on Tuesday before he was shot by Israeli security personnel, Israeli paramedics said.

The three stabbed people were being treated for serious injuries following the attack near a gas station in the West Bank settlement of Ariel, the medics said.

There was no immediate confirmation of the condition of the Palestinian attacker nor any word on his motive for the stabbing.

The attack was latest in a wave of Israeli-Palestinian violence in the West Bank and east Jerusalem that has seen at least 23 Israelis and more than 130 Palestinians killed this year, making 2022 the deadliest since 2006.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's tiny lunar probe arrives at the Moon after 4-month journey through space

NASA's tiny lunar probe arrives at the Moon after 4-month journey through sp...

 Global
2
OPEC cuts oil demand growth forecast again as economic challenges mount

OPEC cuts oil demand growth forecast again as economic challenges mount

Global
3
Influenza and COVID-19: What’s in store for the fall/winter respiratory virus season?

Influenza and COVID-19: What’s in store for the fall/winter respiratory viru...

 United States
4
FEATURE- As world population hits 8 billion, China frets over too few babies

FEATURE- As world population hits 8 billion, China frets over too few babies

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022