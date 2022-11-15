Narayan Rane inaugurates MSME PAVILION at 41st IITF

Left Menu

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-11-2022 14:47 IST | Created: 15-11-2022 14:47 IST
Union Minister for MSME, Shri Narayan Rane, inaugurated the "MSME PAVILION" at the 41st India International Trade Fair (IITF) at New Delhi today in the august presence of Shri Bhanu Pratap Singh Verma, Minister of State for MSME. The MSME Pavilion has been organized in Hall No. 4 at Pragati Maidan, New Delhi.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony, Shri Rane said that the Fair will provide an opportunity for MSME entrepreneurs, especially women, SC/ST, and entrepreneurs from aspirational districts, to showcase their skills/products and create new opportunities for growth and be self-reliant.

Shri Rane met various MSME exhibitors in the MSME Pavilion, where a total of 205 MSMEs are show-casing their products in 26 sectors viz. Textiles, Food, metallurgy, Fragrances, Footwear, Toys, Chemical, Electrical, Leather, Plastic, Rubber, Stone Gem and Jewellery among others. This year, MSME Pavilion has the highest ever participation of Women-led enterprises (74%).

On the occasion of the 2nd Janjatiya Gaurav Divas, Shri Rane highlighted the contribution of tribal communities in the nation's history and culture and underscored the need to re-energize the efforts for socio-economic development of tribal regions.

(With Ints from PIB)

