Left Menu

Russia expected to agree to extend Black Sea grain-export deal - Bloomberg News

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 15-11-2022 15:34 IST | Created: 15-11-2022 15:29 IST
Russia expected to agree to extend Black Sea grain-export deal - Bloomberg News
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • Country:
  • Russian Federation

Russia is expected to agree to an extension of a United Nations-brokered deal allowing exports of grain and other farm products from the Black Sea, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday.

Russia is likely to allow the deal to renew after its Nov. 19 expiration, the report said, citing four people familiar with the discussions.

The people quoted however did not specify whether Russia would seek to add new conditions in return for the extension or any other details, the report said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's tiny lunar probe arrives at the Moon after 4-month journey through space

NASA's tiny lunar probe arrives at the Moon after 4-month journey through sp...

 Global
2
OPEC cuts oil demand growth forecast again as economic challenges mount

OPEC cuts oil demand growth forecast again as economic challenges mount

Global
3
Influenza and COVID-19: What’s in store for the fall/winter respiratory virus season?

Influenza and COVID-19: What’s in store for the fall/winter respiratory viru...

 United States
4
FEATURE- As world population hits 8 billion, China frets over too few babies

FEATURE- As world population hits 8 billion, China frets over too few babies

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022