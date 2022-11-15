Left Menu

KOLKATA FOODGRAIN PRICES 2 LAST

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 15-11-2022 15:42 IST | Created: 15-11-2022 15:32 IST
KOLKATA FOODGRAIN PRICES 2 LAST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

WHOLE GRAIN : Quotations are in Rs./quintal Gram :5600.00-6550.00 Moong : 8100.00-8900.00 Masoor :6650.00-7950.00 Arhar :7500.00-8500.00 Matar :6100.00-7000.00 Urad :6000.00-6100.00 Moth :7900.00-8300.00 Barley :3500.00-4300.00 Jawar :2900.00-3500.00 Bajra :3100.00-3400.00 Makai(Bihar) :2800.00-3100.00 Makai(A.P) : Unquoted Popcorn :4700.00-5800.00 ---- OTHER COMMODITIES: Atta :3300.00-3350.00 Maida :3250.00-3300.00 Suji :3450.00-3500.00 Matar Besan :5050.00-5100.00 ---- POTATOES : Chandramukhi :Rs.930.00 Per 50 Kg.

Jyoti :Rs.680.00 Per 50 Kg.

Super :Rs.580.00 Per 50 Kg.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's tiny lunar probe arrives at the Moon after 4-month journey through space

NASA's tiny lunar probe arrives at the Moon after 4-month journey through sp...

 Global
2
OPEC cuts oil demand growth forecast again as economic challenges mount

OPEC cuts oil demand growth forecast again as economic challenges mount

Global
3
Influenza and COVID-19: What’s in store for the fall/winter respiratory virus season?

Influenza and COVID-19: What’s in store for the fall/winter respiratory viru...

 United States
4
FEATURE- As world population hits 8 billion, China frets over too few babies

FEATURE- As world population hits 8 billion, China frets over too few babies

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022