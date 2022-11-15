KOLKATA FOODGRAIN PRICES 2 LAST

WHOLE GRAIN : Quotations are in Rs./quintal Gram :5600.00-6550.00 Moong : 8100.00-8900.00 Masoor :6650.00-7950.00 Arhar :7500.00-8500.00 Matar :6100.00-7000.00 Urad :6000.00-6100.00 Moth :7900.00-8300.00 Barley :3500.00-4300.00 Jawar :2900.00-3500.00 Bajra :3100.00-3400.00 Makai(Bihar) :2800.00-3100.00 Makai(A.P) : Unquoted Popcorn :4700.00-5800.00 ---- OTHER COMMODITIES: Atta :3300.00-3350.00 Maida :3250.00-3300.00 Suji :3450.00-3500.00 Matar Besan :5050.00-5100.00 ---- POTATOES : Chandramukhi :Rs.930.00 Per 50 Kg.

Jyoti :Rs.680.00 Per 50 Kg.

Super :Rs.580.00 Per 50 Kg.

