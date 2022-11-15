China will speed up free trade agreement negotiations with S.Korea- Xi

Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Tuesday China will speed up bilateral free trade agreement negotiations with South Korea, state television CCTV reported.

China will deepen cooperation with South Korea on areas including high-tech manufacturing, big data and green economy, Xi told South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol at the G20 Summit, CCTV said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)