China will speed up free trade agreement negotiations with S.Korea- Xi

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 15-11-2022 16:21 IST | Created: 15-11-2022 16:03 IST
Chinese leader Xi Jinping Image Credit: ANI
  • China

Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Tuesday China will speed up bilateral free trade agreement negotiations with South Korea, state television CCTV reported.

China will deepen cooperation with South Korea on areas including high-tech manufacturing, big data and green economy, Xi told South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol at the G20 Summit, CCTV said.

