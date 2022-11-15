Ukrainian presidential aide dismisses Lavrov criticism of Kyiv
A Ukrainian presidential adviser accused Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Tuesday of blocking peace in Ukraine after Lavrov said Kyiv was dragging out a resolution of the conflict. "The Russian Federation is the one who invaded Ukraine. The Russian Federation shells our cities. The Russian Federation commits genocide destroying energy infrastructure.
Reuters | Updated: 15-11-2022 17:46 IST | Created: 15-11-2022 17:46 IST
"The Russian Federation is the one who invaded Ukraine. The Russian Federation shells our cities. The Russian Federation commits genocide destroying energy infrastructure. But "Ukraine is dragging out the conflict"? War still continues only because of Lavrov's public manipulation and the unwillingness to stop murdering," Mykhailo Podolyak wrote on Twitter.
