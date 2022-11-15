Left Menu

Self-immolation case in HC premises closed

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 15-11-2022 18:56 IST | Created: 15-11-2022 18:56 IST
Self-immolation case in HC premises closed
  • Country:
  • India

Chennai, Nov. 15 (PTI): The Madras High Court on Tuesday closed the case relating to the self-immolation of 49-year-old man from Padappai at its premises on October 11, who died in the government hospital a day later.

Accepting the submissions of Additional Advocate-General and the government counsel that there was no fault on the part of the revenue officials in denying the community certificate, as demanded by the victim identified as Velmurugan, the first bench of Acting Chief Justice T Raja and Justice D Krishnakumar, closed the petition today.

Originally, advocate A P Suriyaprakasam made a mention before Justice S M Subramaniam with regard to the incident of self-immolation of Velmurugan.

When he was questioned by the police and others, Velmurugan had replied that he was made to run from pillar to post for obtaining a community certificate from the local revenue authorities to the effect that he and his children belonged to 'ST Narikuravan communituy' and he was frustrated over this.

Justice Subramaniam on his own initiated writ proceedings to examine the facts and circumstances and the right of the deceased as well as the rights of his children. The matter was placed before the ACJ bench, which closed the case today.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's tiny lunar probe arrives at the Moon after 4-month journey through space

NASA's tiny lunar probe arrives at the Moon after 4-month journey through sp...

 Global
2
OPEC cuts oil demand growth forecast again as economic challenges mount

OPEC cuts oil demand growth forecast again as economic challenges mount

Global
3
Influenza and COVID-19: What’s in store for the fall/winter respiratory virus season?

Influenza and COVID-19: What’s in store for the fall/winter respiratory viru...

 United States
4
FEATURE- As world population hits 8 billion, China frets over too few babies

FEATURE- As world population hits 8 billion, China frets over too few babies

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022