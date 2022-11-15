Left Menu

Workshop on used water management from Nov 16

It has been envisaged that 100 per cent of the urban local bodies will be open defecation-free and 50 per cent of urban local bodies will re-use treated used water, said the statement said.According to the organisers, the programme would discuss also the planning and implementation strategy for used water management in cities with less than one lakh population.On November 18, there would be a national event on the theme India Sanitation 2.0. It would be organised to mark World Toilet Day.

Karnataka is to host a three-day national workshop on used water management from Wednesday. The workshop is for those associated with the municipal administration and the urban development departments in Bengaluru, according to an official statement.

"This workshop being organised in association with the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs under Swachh Bharat Mission – Urban 2.0 will deliberate on used water management for less than one lakh population in an area of priority. It has been envisaged that 100 per cent of the urban local bodies will be open defecation-free and 50 per cent of urban local bodies will re-use treated used water,'' said the statement said.

According to the organisers, the programme would discuss also the planning and implementation strategy for used water management in cities with less than one lakh population.

On November 18, there would be a national event on the theme 'India Sanitation 2.0.' It would be organised to mark World Toilet Day.

