Left Menu

2 held for duping people on pretext of providing jobs abroad

PTI | Gorakhpur | Updated: 15-11-2022 20:22 IST | Created: 15-11-2022 20:22 IST
2 held for duping people on pretext of providing jobs abroad
  • Country:
  • India

Two persons have been arrested in Uttar Pradesh for allegedly duping youths after promising them jobs abroad, police said on Tuesday.

The case came to light after three unemployed youths of Bihar came to know that the tickets given to them for Dubai were fake when they went to the airport in Delhi, it said.

Azeem and Gufran were arrested from Maharajganj district after an FIR was lodged against the duo at the Gulriha police station in Gorakhpur, an officer said.

Azeem, who presents himself as Prince Singh, used to dupe money from unemployed youths after promising them to send them abroad for a job, police said.

After taking money from many youths, he left his village and started fooling unemployed youth at different places. Gufran used to help him in making fake documents, it said.

Police recovered three fake air tickets, two fake Aadhaar cards and a colour printer from their possession.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's tiny lunar probe arrives at the Moon after 4-month journey through space

NASA's tiny lunar probe arrives at the Moon after 4-month journey through sp...

 Global
2
OPEC cuts oil demand growth forecast again as economic challenges mount

OPEC cuts oil demand growth forecast again as economic challenges mount

Global
3
Influenza and COVID-19: What’s in store for the fall/winter respiratory virus season?

Influenza and COVID-19: What’s in store for the fall/winter respiratory viru...

 United States
4
FEATURE- As world population hits 8 billion, China frets over too few babies

FEATURE- As world population hits 8 billion, China frets over too few babies

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022