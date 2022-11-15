2 held for duping people on pretext of providing jobs abroad

Two persons have been arrested in Uttar Pradesh for allegedly duping youths after promising them jobs abroad, police said on Tuesday.

The case came to light after three unemployed youths of Bihar came to know that the tickets given to them for Dubai were fake when they went to the airport in Delhi, it said.

Azeem and Gufran were arrested from Maharajganj district after an FIR was lodged against the duo at the Gulriha police station in Gorakhpur, an officer said.

Azeem, who presents himself as Prince Singh, used to dupe money from unemployed youths after promising them to send them abroad for a job, police said.

After taking money from many youths, he left his village and started fooling unemployed youth at different places. Gufran used to help him in making fake documents, it said.

Police recovered three fake air tickets, two fake Aadhaar cards and a colour printer from their possession.

