Macron: France and Turkey will keep up work to allow Ukrainian grain exports

Reuters | Updated: 15-11-2022 20:36 IST | Created: 15-11-2022 20:36 IST
French President Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday said France and Turkey will keep working towards facilitating grain exports from Ukraine which were hit by Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Macron made the remarks on Twitter, posting a photograph of a meeting with Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan at the G20 summit in Bali. In a statement from the Elysee palace, Macron added that the two two presidents had reaffirmed their commitment to the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine and reiterated their "determination to continue to work for the export of Ukrainian grain for the benefit of world food security."

The statement also said that Macron is "counting on Turkey's vigilance to help fight against attempts to circumvent European sanctions put in place against Russia and Belarus."

