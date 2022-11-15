UN aid chief upbeat on Black Sea grains deal after Istanbul meeting
Reuters | Geneva | Updated: 15-11-2022 20:42 IST | Created: 15-11-2022 20:42 IST
- Country:
- Switzerland
U.N. aid chief Martin Griffiths on Tuesday voiced confidence on the continued work of the Black Sea grains deal after meeting with Russian and Ukrainian delegations in Istanbul.
"I am confident we will continue to improve our important work, together," he said on Twitter after meetings where he heard both sides' views on improving the export initiative.
The meeting comes days ahead of the deal's renewal date on Nov. 19.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
WRAPUP 1-U.N., Turkey, Ukraine press ahead with Black Sea grain deal despite Russian pullout
U.N.'s Black Sea grain deal chief says 'the food must flow'
Vessel inspections resume under Black Sea grain deal, U.N. says
France working on land route for Ukrainian crops after Russian deal withdrawal
12 vessels leave Ukrainian ports under Black Sea grain deal - Kyiv