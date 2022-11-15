Left Menu

Exemplary action for selling Chinese kite string: Punjab minister

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 15-11-2022 21:41 IST | Created: 15-11-2022 21:41 IST
Exemplary action for selling Chinese kite string: Punjab minister
Punjab Cabinet minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer on Tuesday said the state government has asked all deputy commissioners to take exemplary action against those selling Chinese kite flying string.

Hayer said a 13-year-old boy died after the Chinese string of a kite got entangled around his neck in Rupnagar district on Sunday Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has taken a serious notice of this extremely unfortunate incident and has ordered strict action against such people who put human lives at risk.

In a statement, he said children, elderly and animals have suffered in the past too due to Chinese string.

He said there is a blanket ban on selling and using Chinese string in the state and there is not even a single manufacturing unit in the state, but some people bought these strings from other states.

Those found involved in selling Chinese string will not be spared at any cost, he added.

