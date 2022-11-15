Man killed after unidentified vehicle hits motorcycle; family alleges murder
The suspect has been taken into custody and is being interrogated, the police said.Mukhram Saran and one of his acquaintances were riding on their motorcycle on Monday night when a vehicle knocked them down in Hemsar village under Dungargarh police station limits, Station House Officer Balbir Singh said.Saran succumbed to his injuries while the other person is being treated at a hospital, the SHO said.He said one Kanhaiya Lal has been taken into custody after Sarans family members alleged that he was behind the killing.According to them, Kanhaiya Lal nurtured a rivalry against Saran and hence got him killed.
- Country:
- India
A man was killed and another injured as an unidentified vehicle rammed into their motorcycle in Rajasthan's Bikaner district, police said on Tuesday.
The victim's family members have alleged that it was a planned murder and not an accident. The suspect has been taken into custody and is being interrogated, the police said.
Mukhram Saran and one of his acquaintances were riding on their motorcycle on Monday night when a vehicle knocked them down in Hemsar village under Dungargarh police station limits, Station House Officer Balbir Singh said.
Saran succumbed to his injuries while the other person is being treated at a hospital, the SHO said.
He said one Kanhaiya Lal has been taken into custody after Saran's family members alleged that he was behind the killing.
According to them, Kanhaiya Lal nurtured a rivalry against Saran and hence got him killed. ''We are questioning the accused,'' the SHO said.
He said Saran's body was handed over to his family members after post-mortem.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Hemsar village
- Saran
- Balbir Singh
- Kanhaiya Lal
- Saran's
- Station House
- Mukhram Saran
ALSO READ
Cricket-Sri Lanka knock out Afghanistan after Hasaranga, de Silva shine
Hasaranga, Dhananjaya keep Sri Lanka's semifinals hopes alive
106-year-old Shyam Saran, first voter of Independent India, casts his postal ballot for Himachal polls
Real tribute to Shyam Saran Negi would be when each one casts their vote: Chief Election Commissioner
India's first voter Shyam Saran Negi passes away at 106