Maoist couple arrested in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district

PTI | Bijapur | Updated: 15-11-2022 22:45 IST | Created: 15-11-2022 22:45 IST
A Naxalite couple was arrested by security forces in Bijapur district in Chhattisgarh on Tuesday, a police official said.

Bijapur Superintendent of Police Anjaneya Vaishnav said the arrested Maoists were identified as Nupo Ganga (31) and his wife Nupo Hungi (27), residents of Lingapur village in the district.

They were apprehended from hills near Tekmetla village by a joint team of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF's) 196th and 229th battalions and the local police under Usur police station limits during an area domination operation, the SP said.

The duo was allegedly involved in setting a passenger bus on fire in 2019, Vaishnav said.

They were produced before a local court which sent them to jail, he added.

