Pune: 6 cattle shed owners held for administering oxytocin hormone

Police have arrested six cattle shed owners for allegedly administering oxytocin hormone, produced illegally, to cows and buffaloes to increase milk yield, police said on Tuesday.

The arrests were made by the Anti-Narcotic Cell on Monday, they said.

Last week, the Pune police had claimed to have busted a racket involved in illegal manufacturing and sale of oxytocin hormone by arresting two people - Sameer Kureshi and Allauddin alias Babubhai Laskar. A case was registered against them at the Vimantal police station under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act.

''During investigation, it was revealed Kureshi had sold illegally produced oxytocin hormone to six cattle shed owners in the city. Based on the information, these cattle shed owners were investigated and it was found they were administering oxytocin hormone to cows and buffaloes to increase production of milk,'' said a police officer.

Oxytocin is administered to induce milk into the udder of dairy cattle and suspected to cause adverse effects on the health of these animals.

