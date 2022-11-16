Left Menu

MP: Burglars steal cash from strongroom of famous Salkanpur temple

Two persons burgled the strongroom of the famous Salkanpur temple in Sehore in Madhya Pradesh and decamped with sacks full of cash, police and temple trust officials said on Tuesday. Salkanpur, located about 80 km from Bhopal, is a prominent temple in central India dedicated to goddess Vindhyawasini.The incident occurred on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday.

PTI | Sehore | Updated: 16-11-2022 00:15 IST | Created: 16-11-2022 00:15 IST
MP: Burglars steal cash from strongroom of famous Salkanpur temple
  • Country:
  • India

Two persons burgled the strongroom of the famous Salkanpur temple in Sehore in Madhya Pradesh and decamped with sacks full of cash, police and temple trust officials said on Tuesday. Salkanpur, located about 80 km from Bhopal, is a prominent temple in central India dedicated to goddess Vindhyawasini.

The incident occurred on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday. Temple Trust's head Mahesh Upadhyaya said two persons can be seen in the CCTV footage filling six sacks of cash. Two sacks were later found outside the temple. ''Each sack contains approximately Rs two lakh. Police have registered a case,'' he said. The temple is located on an 800-foot summit in the village of Salkanpur. Following the incident, five policemen of different ranks posted for the security of the temple were suspended, Superintendent of Police Mayank Awasthi said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA and SpaceX prep for next resupply mission to space station

NASA and SpaceX prep for next resupply mission to space station

 Global
2
China seeks to carve out greater share of the global arms market

China seeks to carve out greater share of the global arms market

 Global
3
US orders Air India to pay USD 121.5 million as passenger refunds and USD 1.4 million as fines

US orders Air India to pay USD 121.5 million as passenger refunds and USD 1....

 United States
4
India's population growth slows as world reaches 8 billion

India's population growth slows as world reaches 8 billion

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022