Nagpur: Panchayt Samiti clerk booked for pension 'scam' of Rs 1.86 crore

A female clerk of the Panchayat Samiti at Parseoni in Nagpur district of Maharashtra has been booked for her alleged role in a pension 'scam' pegged at Rs 1.86 crore, police said on Tuesday.

The accused woman allegedly created bogus accounts in the name of retired government servants and pocketed their pension, they said.

She is working as a junior assistant clerk with the Panchayat Samiti at Parseoni, located around 40 km from Nagpur city.

A complaint related to the alleged irregularities was lodged by Block Development Officer Subhash Parasram Jadhav.

According to the police, the clerk created 17 bogus accounts of retired employees and used bank accounts of other persons to receive pension in them.

The fraud, involving Rs 1.86 crore, came to light in November first week and the woman has been booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, they said.

