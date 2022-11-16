Reports coming out of Poland 'incredibly concerning' - U.S. State Dept
Reports that Russian missiles have crossed into Poland near the Ukrainian border are "incredibly concerning," State Department deputy spokesperson Vedant Patel said on Tuesday, adding that Washington is working to determine what happened and appropriate next steps.
The State Department is talking to a range of partners about the reports and is working with the Polish government, Patel told reporters at a regular news briefing.
