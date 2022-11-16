Germany in close contact with Poland, NATO after blast -minister
Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 16-11-2022 02:13 IST | Created: 16-11-2022 02:13 IST
Germany is monitoring the situation in Poland closely and is in contact with Warsaw and its NATO allies, Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said on Tuesday after an explosion in a village in eastern Poland killed two people.
"My thoughts are with #Poland, our close ally and neighbour," Baerbock tweeted.
The U.S. State Department earlier said Washington was working to determine what happened and was working with the Polish government.
