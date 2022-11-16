We stand with Poland, EU's Michel says after blast close to Ukraine border
Reuters | Paris | Updated: 16-11-2022 02:16 IST | Created: 16-11-2022 02:16 IST
- Country:
- France
The European Union stands with Poland, the president of the European Council Charles Michel, said in a tweet after reports of a blast close to the Ukrainian border which could have been linked to Russian missiles.
"I am in contact with Polish authorities, members of the European Council and other allies", he said in a tweet.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- The European Union
- Charles Michel
- European Council
- Poland
- Ukrainian
- Russian
- Polish
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Poland lays razor wire on border with Russia's Kaliningrad
Poland to build razor-wire fence on border with Russia's Kaliningrad
Poland to build razor-wire fence on border with Russia's Kaliningrad
Poland building wall along border with Russia's Kaliningrad
Poland lays razor wire on border with Russia's Kaliningrad