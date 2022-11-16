Left Menu

NATO, G7 countries to remain in close contact over Poland blasts

"We agree to remain in close touch to determine appropriate next steps as the investigation proceeds," the leaders of the United States, Canada, the European Union, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the Netherlands, Spain and the United Kingdom said in the common statement. "We offer our full support for and assistance with Poland's ongoing investigation," the statement added.

Reuters | Updated: 16-11-2022 09:22 IST | Created: 16-11-2022 09:22 IST
NATO, G7 countries to remain in close contact over Poland blasts

NATO and G7 countries said on Wednesday they would remain in close contact to decide any possible reaction to a blast caused by a rocket which fell in Poland close to the Ukraine border and killed two people.

The joint statement followed an emergency meeting they held on the sidelines of a G20 summit in Indonesia, to discuss the explosions in NATO-member Poland, which were possibly caused by a Russian-made rocket. "We agree to remain in close touch to determine appropriate next steps as the investigation proceeds," the leaders of the United States, Canada, the European Union, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the Netherlands, Spain and the United Kingdom said in the common statement.

"We offer our full support for and assistance with Poland's ongoing investigation," the statement added. Russia's defence ministry has denied that Russian missiles hit Polish territory, describing such reports as "a deliberate provocation aimed at escalating the situation".

The leaders also condemned Russian "barbaric" attacks against Ukrainian cities and civilian infrastructure.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA and SpaceX prep for next resupply mission to space station

NASA and SpaceX prep for next resupply mission to space station

 Global
2
Explosion kills two in Poland near Ukraine border

Explosion kills two in Poland near Ukraine border

Poland
3
China seeks to carve out greater share of the global arms market

China seeks to carve out greater share of the global arms market

 Global
4
India's population growth slows as world reaches 8 billion

India's population growth slows as world reaches 8 billion

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022