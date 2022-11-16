Left Menu

Boats carrying more than 200 Rohingya refugees land in Indonesia

Hamdani, a spokesperson for the North Aceh government, who like many Indonesians uses one name only, said that 111 Rohingya, including 27 women and 18 children, had arrived just before dawn on Tuesday morning. A second boat carrying 119 Rohingya landed in the province on Wednesday morning after being at sea for more than 10 days, he told Reuters.

Reuters | Jakarta | Updated: 16-11-2022 10:47 IST | Created: 16-11-2022 10:38 IST
Boats carrying more than 200 Rohingya refugees land in Indonesia
Representative image
  • Country:
  • Indonesia

Two boats carrying a total of 230 Rohingya refugees, including women and children, have landed on the shores of Indonesia's Aceh province since Tuesday, authorities said, the latest among an annual exodus from northwest Myanmar. The Rohingya, a persecuted Muslim minority, have for years sailed to countries like Malaysia, Thailand and Indonesia between November and April when the seas are calmer. Hundreds have reached Aceh in recent years, many having been at sea for months.

In Myanmar, the Rohingya are widely considered to be illegal immigrants from Bangladesh, despite being born in Myanmar. Hamdani, a spokesperson for the North Aceh government, who like many Indonesians uses one name only, said that 111 Rohingya, including 27 women and 18 children, had arrived just before dawn on Tuesday morning.

A second boat carrying 119 Rohingya landed in the province on Wednesday morning after being at sea for more than 10 days, he told Reuters. "They are well and healthy. It is not certain where we are going to take them," he said.

Photos provided by local official Hamdani showed a rickety boat and the group of Rohingya waiting on the beach, surrounded by Indonesian military officers. Local authorities were in contact with the Indonesian immigration and foreign ministers and the United Nations' High Commission for Refugees (UNHCR), he said.

More than 730,000 Rohingya Muslims fled Myanmar in 2017 after a military crackdown that witnesses said included mass killings and rape. Rights groups have documented killings of civilians and burning of villages. Myanmar authorities have said they were battling an insurgency and deny carrying out systematic atrocities.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA and SpaceX prep for next resupply mission to space station

NASA and SpaceX prep for next resupply mission to space station

 Global
2
Explosion kills two in Poland near Ukraine border

Explosion kills two in Poland near Ukraine border

Poland
3
China seeks to carve out greater share of the global arms market

China seeks to carve out greater share of the global arms market

 Global
4
India's population growth slows as world reaches 8 billion

India's population growth slows as world reaches 8 billion

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022