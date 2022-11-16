Left Menu

Indonesia leader tells G20 meeting that countries must "stop the war"

Reuters | Jakarta | Updated: 16-11-2022 11:18 IST | Created: 16-11-2022 11:09 IST
Indonesian President Joko Widodo (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Indonesia

Indonesia leader and chair of the Group of 20 major economies, Joko Widodo, on Wednesday said countries must "stop the war", in opening remarks at a meeting during the G20 summit.

His comments come amid discussion on economic impacts of the war in Ukraine and concerns about blasts near Poland's border with Ukraine.

