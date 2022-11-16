Left Menu

G20 to calibrate pace of interest rate hikes, avoid spillovers - statement

Reuters | Bali | Updated: 16-11-2022 11:59 IST | Created: 16-11-2022 11:54 IST
G20 to calibrate pace of interest rate hikes, avoid spillovers - statement
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Indonesia

Leaders of the Group of 20 (G2) major economies said on Wednesday their central banks will continue to calibrate the pace of monetary policy tightening, while being mindful of the need to limit "cross-country spillovers."

In a leaders' declaration, the G20 members also reaffirmed their commitment to avoid excessive exchange-rate volatility while recognising that "many currencies have moved significantly" this year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA and SpaceX prep for next resupply mission to space station

NASA and SpaceX prep for next resupply mission to space station

 Global
2
Explosion kills two in Poland near Ukraine border

Explosion kills two in Poland near Ukraine border

Poland
3
India's population growth slows as world reaches 8 billion

India's population growth slows as world reaches 8 billion

 India
4
China seeks to carve out greater share of the global arms market

China seeks to carve out greater share of the global arms market

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022