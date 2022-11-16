Left Menu

1 dead, 4 injured after car falls into gorge in Rajasthan's Jaipur

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 16-11-2022 12:07 IST | Created: 16-11-2022 12:06 IST
1 dead, 4 injured after car falls into gorge in Rajasthan's Jaipur
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A man was killed and four others were injured when their car fell into a 300-feet-deep gorge in the Nahargarh hill area here on Wednesday, police said.

The incident occurred at around 3 am when the group was returning from Nahargarh, they said, adding the SUV fell into the gorge after hitting the boundary wall at a turn.

The injured were rushed to SMS hospital where Deshraj was declared dead, a police official said.

The deceased had fallen out of the vehicle while the rest were rescued from the car, he said.

Deshraj was posted in the fire office in Amber, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA and SpaceX prep for next resupply mission to space station

NASA and SpaceX prep for next resupply mission to space station

 Global
2
Explosion kills two in Poland near Ukraine border

Explosion kills two in Poland near Ukraine border

Poland
3
India's population growth slows as world reaches 8 billion

India's population growth slows as world reaches 8 billion

 India
4
China seeks to carve out greater share of the global arms market

China seeks to carve out greater share of the global arms market

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022