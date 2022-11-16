1 dead, 4 injured after car falls into gorge in Rajasthan's Jaipur

A man was killed and four others were injured when their car fell into a 300-feet-deep gorge in the Nahargarh hill area here on Wednesday, police said.

The incident occurred at around 3 am when the group was returning from Nahargarh, they said, adding the SUV fell into the gorge after hitting the boundary wall at a turn.

The injured were rushed to SMS hospital where Deshraj was declared dead, a police official said.

The deceased had fallen out of the vehicle while the rest were rescued from the car, he said.

Deshraj was posted in the fire office in Amber, he said.

