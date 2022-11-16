Left Menu

Yellen calls for international help for Ukraine after wave of missile attacks

Reuters | Bali | Updated: 16-11-2022 12:26 IST | Created: 16-11-2022 12:22 IST
Yellen calls for international help for Ukraine after wave of missile attacks
US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen (Photo Credit - Reuters) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Indonesia

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Wednesday called for international support for Ukraine and said she wanted to acknowledge a wave of Russian missile attacks on the country in the past day.

Yellen, speaking at the G20 Summit in Bali, Indonesia, said the war had affected millions of people.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA and SpaceX prep for next resupply mission to space station

NASA and SpaceX prep for next resupply mission to space station

 Global
2
Explosion kills two in Poland near Ukraine border

Explosion kills two in Poland near Ukraine border

Poland
3
India's population growth slows as world reaches 8 billion

India's population growth slows as world reaches 8 billion

 India
4
China seeks to carve out greater share of the global arms market

China seeks to carve out greater share of the global arms market

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022