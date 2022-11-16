Yellen calls for international help for Ukraine after wave of missile attacks
16-11-2022
U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Wednesday called for international support for Ukraine and said she wanted to acknowledge a wave of Russian missile attacks on the country in the past day.
Yellen, speaking at the G20 Summit in Bali, Indonesia, said the war had affected millions of people.
