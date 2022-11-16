Left Menu

Govt appoints Arvind Virmani as full-time member of NITI Aayog

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-11-2022 13:10 IST | Created: 16-11-2022 13:00 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • India

Former Chief Economic Advisor Arvind Virmani has been appointed as a full-time member of NITI Aayog, according to an official notification.

Arvind Virmani served as the chief economic adviser in the finance ministry (2007-2009).

''The Prime Minister has approved the appointment of Shri Arvind Virmani, Founder, Chairman, Foundation for Economic Growth & Welfare as Full-Time Member, NITI Aayog with immediate effect and until further orders, on the same terms and conditions as are applicable to Full-Time Members of NITI Aayog,'' the Cabinet Secretariat's notification said.

He served as a member of the Technical Advisory Committee of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Monetary Policy from February 2013 to August 2016.

He was till end-2012, Executive Director at the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Washington DC, representing India, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Bhutan. The NITI Aayog, the government think tank headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, presently has three members -- V K Saraswat, Ramesh Chand and V K Paul.

