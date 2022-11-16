Two held for extorting money from educational institute in Thane
Police have arrested two persons for allegedly extorting money from the management of an educational institute in Maharashtra's Thane district, an official said on Wednesday.
The educational institute, located in Bhiwandi area, was carrying out the construction of a water tank in its building.
The two accused allegedly demanded Rs 2 lakh from its management for allowing the construction, the anti-extortion cell's (AEC) senior inspector Maloji Shinde said.
Later, they agreed for a sum of Rs 1 lakh as ''protection money'', the police said.
A representative of the educational institute's management lodged a complaint with the Thane city police following which its AEC laid a trap on Monday and nabbed the duo while taking money from the complainant, the official said.
The accused were booked under relevant provisions, he added.
