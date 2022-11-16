Left Menu

Two held for extorting money from educational institute in Thane

PTI | Thane | Updated: 16-11-2022 13:28 IST | Created: 16-11-2022 13:19 IST
Two held for extorting money from educational institute in Thane
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Police have arrested two persons for allegedly extorting money from the management of an educational institute in Maharashtra's Thane district, an official said on Wednesday.

The educational institute, located in Bhiwandi area, was carrying out the construction of a water tank in its building.

The two accused allegedly demanded Rs 2 lakh from its management for allowing the construction, the anti-extortion cell's (AEC) senior inspector Maloji Shinde said.

Later, they agreed for a sum of Rs 1 lakh as ''protection money'', the police said.

A representative of the educational institute's management lodged a complaint with the Thane city police following which its AEC laid a trap on Monday and nabbed the duo while taking money from the complainant, the official said.

The accused were booked under relevant provisions, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA and SpaceX prep for next resupply mission to space station

NASA and SpaceX prep for next resupply mission to space station

 Global
2
Explosion kills two in Poland near Ukraine border

Explosion kills two in Poland near Ukraine border

Poland
3
India's population growth slows as world reaches 8 billion

India's population growth slows as world reaches 8 billion

 India
4
China seeks to carve out greater share of the global arms market

China seeks to carve out greater share of the global arms market

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022