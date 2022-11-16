Left Menu

Junior engineer arrested in bribery case in Punjab

16-11-2022
A junior engineer of the Panchayats and Rural Development department here was arrested in a bribery case, the Punjab Vigilance bureau said.

Balbir Kumar was arrested on the complaint of Apar Singh, sarpanch of village Julkan in Patiala district, the bureau's spokesperson said.

In his complaint, Singh alleged that Kumar was demanding a bribe of Rs 50,000 for issuing a utilisation certificate for the development works completed by the gram panchayat.

A team of the bureau laid a trap and Kumar was caught red-handed accepting the bribe, the spokesperson said. A case under relevant sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act was registered against the accused, the spokesperson said, adding further investigation is underway.

