UK PM slams Russia for firing missiles as G20 sought Ukraine war resolution

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Wednesday accused Russian President Vladimir Putin of launching indiscriminate attacks on civilians in Ukraine.

Speaking at a news conference on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Bali, Sunak criticised Russia for firing missiles at Ukraine just as the G20 met to seek a resolution to the war.

