UK PM slams Russia for firing missiles as G20 sought Ukraine war resolution

Reuters | London | Updated: 16-11-2022 14:27 IST | Created: 16-11-2022 14:18 IST
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak Image Credit: Twitter(@RishiSunak)
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Wednesday accused Russian President Vladimir Putin of launching indiscriminate attacks on civilians in Ukraine.

Speaking at a news conference on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Bali, Sunak criticised Russia for firing missiles at Ukraine just as the G20 met to seek a resolution to the war.

