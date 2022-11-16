Left Menu

Maha govt asks Satara collector to submit proposal for statue of Afzal Khan's killing scene at Pratapgad

The Maharashtra government has asked the Satara district collector to submit a proposal for erecting a statue of the scene of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj slaying Bijaur general Afzal Khan at Fort Pratapgad. Shivaji Maharaj killed Afzal Khan, a general of the Adilshahi dynasty of Bijapur who had invaded his state, at the foot of the fort located in western Maharashtras Satara district in November 1659.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 16-11-2022 14:36 IST | Created: 16-11-2022 14:36 IST
Maha govt asks Satara collector to submit proposal for statue of Afzal Khan's killing scene at Pratapgad
  • Country:
  • India

The Maharashtra government has asked the Satara district collector to submit a proposal for erecting a statue of the scene of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj slaying Bijaur general Afzal Khan at Fort Pratapgad. Tourism Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha sent a letter to the collector on Tuesday, seeking a proposal on an urgent basis for erecting the statue as well as setting up a light-and-sound show on the fort. Shivaji Maharaj killed Afzal Khan, a general of the Adilshahi dynasty of Bijapur who had invaded his state, at the foot of the fort located in western Maharashtra's Satara district in November 1659. Recently, the district administration had removed encroachment surrounding Khan's tomb at the spot.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA and SpaceX prep for next resupply mission to space station

NASA and SpaceX prep for next resupply mission to space station

 Global
2
Explosion kills two in Poland near Ukraine border

Explosion kills two in Poland near Ukraine border

Poland
3
India's population growth slows as world reaches 8 billion

India's population growth slows as world reaches 8 billion

 India
4
China seeks to carve out greater share of the global arms market

China seeks to carve out greater share of the global arms market

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022