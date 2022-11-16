Speeding truck mows down SPO in Jammu

A 27-year-old Special Police Officer (SPO) was killed after being run over by a speeding truck at Narwal bypass here early Wednesday, police said.

The truck driver also suffered injuries when he lost control of his vehicle and hit another parked truck, Station House Officer (SHO) of Bagh-e-Bahu Police Station Sikander Singh Chouhan said.

SPO Rajat Choudhary, a resident of Bishnah, was part of a police party engaged in checking vehicles near forest check post on the bypass when he was hit by a speeding truck bearing Tamil Nadu registration number, resulting in critical injuries to him.

His colleagues rushed him to Government Medical College (GMC) hospital where he succumbed to injuries, the officer said.

The truck driver is being treated at a hospital under custody, Chouhan said, adding a case under relevant sections of law was registered and further investigation is on.

The body of the deceased was handed over to his family for last rites after completion of legal formalities, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)