Businessman dies after shooting himself

A 41-year-old businessman died after allegedly shooting himself in the Shastri Nagar area here on Wednesday, police said. The reason behind the suicide is yet to be ascertained.

Wednesday morning Manmohan Soni closed his room and opened fire. Hearing a gunshot, his family members broke into the room and found him lying on the floor. They immediately took him to a hospital where doctors declared Soni brought dead, they said.

''No suicide note has been recovered from the victim. Post mortem is being done by a medical board after which the body will be handed over to family members,'' Shastri Nagar SHO Dilip Singh said. In the preliminary investigation, family members have revealed that Soni seemed upset for the last few days but refrained from sharing anything with the family, they added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)