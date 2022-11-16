PM Modi meets British counterpart Rishi Sunak in Bali
- Country:
- Indonesia
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday held talks with his British counterpart Rishi Sunak, covering key areas of cooperation such as trade, mobility, defence and security.
The meeting took place on the sidelines of the G-20 summit here. It was the first meeting between the two leaders after the Indian-origin leader assumed office as the British prime minister few weeks ago.
The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said the two leaders expressed satisfaction at the state of the wide-ranging India-UK Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and progress on the 'Roadmap 2030' for future relations.
''The two leaders appreciated the importance of working together in bilateral and multilateral forums including G20 and the Commonwealth,'' it said.
''Discussions touched upon important sectors of collaboration such as trade, mobility, defence and security,'' the MEA added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
PM Narendra Modi declares Mangarh Dham in Rajasthan as national monument: Govt statement.
Narendra Modi gets respect globally as he is PM of country where roots of democracy have been strong: Raj CM Ashok Gehlot at Mangarh Dham.
PM Narendra Modi reaches site of Morbi suspension bridge collapse in which 135 people lost lives.
It was our government which decided that November 15 will be celebrated as tribal development day to honour Birsa Munda: PM Narendra Modi.
Narendra Modi gets respect globally because he is PM of country where democracy is deep-rooted: Rajasthan CM Gehlot