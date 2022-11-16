PM Modi meets British counterpart Rishi Sunak in Bali

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday held talks with his British counterpart Rishi Sunak, covering key areas of cooperation such as trade, mobility, defence and security.

The meeting took place on the sidelines of the G-20 summit here. It was the first meeting between the two leaders after the Indian-origin leader assumed office as the British prime minister few weeks ago.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said the two leaders expressed satisfaction at the state of the wide-ranging India-UK Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and progress on the 'Roadmap 2030' for future relations.

''The two leaders appreciated the importance of working together in bilateral and multilateral forums including G20 and the Commonwealth,'' it said.

''Discussions touched upon important sectors of collaboration such as trade, mobility, defence and security,'' the MEA added.

