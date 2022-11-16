China publishes revised rules to regulate online comments

China's cyberspace regulator on Wednesday published revised rules to regulate online comments, which will be effective from Dec. 15.

The new rules will require account operators to strengthen the review and management of comments, according to a statement released by the Cyberspace Administration of China.

