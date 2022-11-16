Left Menu

Delhi Police seeks narco test of Aaftab Poonawala

Delhi Police has sought narco test of Aaftab Amin Poonawala, accused of killing his live-in partner and dumping her body parts in a forest area in south Delhis Chhatarpur, a senior official said on Wednesday.Police are yet to get permission from the court, the official added.Police have recovered 13 body parts, believed to be of the woman, from different areas which will be sent for DNA analysis.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-11-2022 17:02 IST | Created: 16-11-2022 16:57 IST
Delhi Police seeks narco test of Aaftab Poonawala
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Police has sought narco test of Aaftab Amin Poonawala, accused of killing his live-in partner and dumping her body parts in a forest area in south Delhi's Chhatarpur, a senior official said on Wednesday.

Police are yet to get permission from the court, the official added.

Police have recovered 13 body parts, believed to be of the woman, from different areas which will be sent for DNA analysis. The investigating team is also likely to approach dating app Bumble through which the duo met.

According to the police official, one of victim Shradaha Walkar's friends Laxman, who alerted her father, will be asked to join the investigation.

''We have applied for the narco test of Poonawala. We have not received permission from the court yet,'' the official said.

Twenty-eight-year-old Poonawala allegedly strangled Walkar in May and sawed her body into 35 pieces which he kept in a 300-litre fridge for almost three weeks at his residence in South Delhi's Mehrauli before dumping them across the city over several days past midnight.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA and SpaceX prep for next resupply mission to space station

NASA and SpaceX prep for next resupply mission to space station

 Global
2
Explosion kills two in Poland near Ukraine border

Explosion kills two in Poland near Ukraine border

Poland
3
India's population growth slows as world reaches 8 billion

India's population growth slows as world reaches 8 billion

 India
4
It must be seen as opportunity for India, say experts on population

It must be seen as opportunity for India, say experts on population

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022