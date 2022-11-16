Iran's judiciary sentences three anti-government protesters to death - Mehr
Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 16-11-2022 18:47 IST | Created: 16-11-2022 18:04 IST
- Country:
- United Arab Emirates
Iran's judiciary has sentenced three anti-government protesters in Tehran to death on various charges such as "corruption on earth" and "waging war on God" on Wednesday, Iranian state media reported, adding that the three could appeal their verdicts.
Up to 19 of the thousands of people arrested in Tehran and Karaj cities for taking part in protests ignited by the death in custody of young Iranian women, Mahsa Amini, on Sept. 16, face death penalty, according to state media.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Tehran
- Karaj
- Iranian
- Mahsa Amini
- Iran
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Iran acknowledges drone shipments to Russia before war, Kyiv says Tehran is lying
Putin ally Patrushev talks Ukraine, 'Western interference' in Tehran - TASS
Russia and Iran security chiefs discuss Ukraine, 'Western interference' in Tehran - Russian agencies
Russia's Patrushev meets Iran's Raisi in Tehran for security talks
Putin ally meets Iran leader as Moscow deepens Tehran ties