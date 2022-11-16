Left Menu

Iran's judiciary sentences three anti-government protesters to death - Mehr

Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 16-11-2022 18:47 IST | Created: 16-11-2022 18:04 IST
Iran's judiciary sentences three anti-government protesters to death - Mehr
Representative Image
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Iran's judiciary has sentenced three anti-government protesters in Tehran to death on various charges such as "corruption on earth" and "waging war on God" on Wednesday, Iranian state media reported, adding that the three could appeal their verdicts.

Up to 19 of the thousands of people arrested in Tehran and Karaj cities for taking part in protests ignited by the death in custody of young Iranian women, Mahsa Amini, on Sept. 16, face death penalty, according to state media.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA and SpaceX prep for next resupply mission to space station

NASA and SpaceX prep for next resupply mission to space station

 Global
2
Explosion kills two in Poland near Ukraine border

Explosion kills two in Poland near Ukraine border

Poland
3
India's population growth slows as world reaches 8 billion

India's population growth slows as world reaches 8 billion

 India
4
It must be seen as opportunity for India, say experts on population

It must be seen as opportunity for India, say experts on population

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022