Ukraine seeks access to site of Poland missile strike
Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 16-11-2022 18:51 IST | Created: 16-11-2022 18:14 IST
Ukraine wants access to the site of an explosion in eastern Poland which Western officials say was probably caused by a Ukrainian air defence missile, a senior Ukrainian defence official said on Wednesday.
Oleksiy Danilov, Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, said Ukraine wanted a joint study of Tuesday's incident with its partners and to see the information that provided the basis for its allies' conclusions.
