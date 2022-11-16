Left Menu

G20 leaders' declaration says most members strongly condemn war in Ukraine

Leaders of the Group of 20 (G20) major economies made a declaration on Wednesday that said leaders reiterated positions expressed at other forums, including a U.N. General Assembly resolution that "deplores in the strongest terms" Russia's aggression against Ukraine. The declaration, approved on Wednesday, said most members strongly condemned the war in Ukraine but there were other views. The declaration also said members' central banks would continue to appropriately calibrate the pace of monetary policy tightening.

Reuters | Updated: 16-11-2022 19:38 IST | Created: 16-11-2022 19:38 IST
Leaders of the Group of 20 (G20) major economies made a declaration on Wednesday that said leaders reiterated positions expressed at other forums, including a U.N. General Assembly resolution that "deplores in the strongest terms" Russia's aggression against Ukraine.

The declaration, approved on Wednesday, said most members strongly condemned the war in Ukraine but there were other views. It said international law must be upheld and the threat of the use of nuclear weapons was inadmissible and welcomed the Black Sea grain initiative. The declaration also said members' central banks would continue to appropriately calibrate the pace of monetary policy tightening.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

