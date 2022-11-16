At least four killed in 'terrorist attack' in Iran's Khuzestan province - state media
At least four people were killed in Iran's southwestern province of Khuzestan on Wednesday in what state media described as a terrorist attack. Iran's state TV said five others were wounded in the attack at the Bazaar of the city of Izeh. The Semi-official ISNA news agency said two motorists opened fire on people.
Iran's state TV said five others were wounded in the attack at the Bazaar of the city of Izeh. The Semi-official ISNA news agency said two motorists opened fire on people. Iran's ethnic Arab minority, who mostly live in Khuzestan, have joined weeks of protests sparked by the death in custody of young Iranian woman Mahsa Amini on Sept. 16.
